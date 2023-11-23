Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade sees thousands of spectators, renowned performers and a host of participants and dignitaries, but what many do not see is the intricate security protocols that NYPD instills while working with federal, state and local officials.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban spoke to amNewYork Metro on the parade route just before the extravaganza kicked-off to discuss law-enforcement’s efforts to keep the public safe.

“As the security protocols are concerned, we start our security protocols the day after last year’s event ended, we work with our federal, state and local partners to ensure that everyone is safe, and what does that mean? We’re always talking about what you’re going to see and what you’re not going to see,” Caban said Thursday morning as gigantic balloons bobbed behind him.

The commissioner of the county’s largest police force remarked that while parade attendees will undoubtedly see hundreds of cops along the parade route, he added there will be members of the department and other security measures invisible to most.

“You are going to see officers on patrol on the parade route and off the parade route, and behind the scenes we have things that people do not see. We will always make sure that New York City is safe,” Caban said.

Caban also discussed the influx of protests that have flooded the Big Apple this month. amNewYork Metro pressed the top cop on whether the NYPD is feeling the strain of responding to both the parade and potential demonstrations.

“Since the conflict happened, we’ve dealt with over 400 protests in New York City,” Caban said. “We’ve been in a heightened state of alert since October 7th and we have 8.3 million force multipliers out there, New York City residents. We always say if you see something, say something. If something doesn’t feel right, make sure you tell an officer. There are going to be plenty of officers out here today.”

While the Police Commissioner is focusing on business, he also shared that he is happy to enjoy the parade and is most looking forward to seeing Baby Shark. After the parade, he plans on visiting a few food pantries and distributing meals and culminating the evening with his family.

“I’m going to march in the parade. After that I’m gonna go to a couple of our food pantries, help give out some food that hopefully spend some time with my family by the end of the day,” Caban said.