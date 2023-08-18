Man plummets to death from the top of Manhattan office building: NYPD

The entrance to the Mandarin Oriental hotel, which sits atop the Deutsche Bank Center in Columbus Circle.

A man died on Thursday after jumping from the roof of Deutsche Bank Center in Manhattan, before landing in front of the entrance to the famed Mandarin Oriental hotel, according to police.

An NYPD spokesperson said the tragic incident occurred just after 9 p.m., and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to reports, the pajama-wearing man collided with the hotel’s canopy during his fatal fall, which dismembered his body.

Police quickly cordoned off the West 60th Street sidewalk outside the Deutsche Bank Center tower in Columbus Circle, which houses the Mandarin Oriental on the upper floors of the 55-story building.

Initial investigations suggest the deceased man was not a guest of the hotel, a NYPD spokesperson said.

