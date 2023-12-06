Man fatally shot inside car in Brooklyn on Tuesday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for the gunman who fatally shot a man in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

According to the investigation, police responded to a 911 call to 555 Macon St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at around 10:20 p.m, where they found the bloodied victim lying with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a 2022 Toyota 4-Runner.

Paramedics rushed the victim to nearby Kings County Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. The identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending proper family notification.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 3 when the most recent NYPD data is available, police had recorded 368 murders in the five boroughs, including 122 killings in Brooklyn. Both of those numbers represent declines from the same timeframe in 2022, where there were 402 homicides in New York City, and 131 in Kings County.