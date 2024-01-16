Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are looking for the man who slashed a 16-year-old girl in the face in the Bronx last week.

According to the investigation, the suspect approached the teenage victim near 3777 White Plains Rd. on Jan. 12, before brandishing a sharp object and slashing her across the face.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at around 4 p.m. and rushed the injured female to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in serious but stable condition for treatment.

Meanwhile, the suspect had fled on foot southbound on White Plains Road and then westbound on East 216th Street, cops said.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.