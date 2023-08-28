Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are searching for a knife-wielding suspect who stabbed a 33-year-old man inside a Target in Herald Square on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at the store located on West 34th Street near Avenue of the Americas just before 2 p.m.

First responders arrived on the scene shortly after the stabbing and rushed the bloodied victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to recover from his injuries, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who police described as a man in his 30s, fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Investigators did not release a motive for the incident, and no arrests have yet been made.

The stabbing occurred in broad daylight at the typically-crowded Target location, which opened the 43,000-square foot Herald Square outpost in 2017.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.