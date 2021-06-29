Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Manhattan

Man stabbed on midtown NYC subway after suspect made ‘anti-gay’ remarks: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
NYPD subway
An officer patrols a subway platform in Manhattan.
Photo by Dean Moses

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the whereabouts of an unidentified male who is connected with an assault within the Midtown South Precinct (Transit District 2). 

The suspect allegedly began shouting anti-gay statements at a 29-year-old male passenger seated across from him on a northbound ‘2’ train at approximately 3:30 a.m. ET Monday morning.

A verbal dispute quickly descended into a physical altercation that spilled off the train and onto the northbound platform at West 34 Street and 7 Avenue station. The victim was stabbed in the chest and torso by an unknown object while the suspect fled the station in an unknown direction.

The victim went to Mount Sinai West hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect (as seen above) is described as an adult male with a dark complexion, approximately 5-foot-11 in height and weighing 185 pounds — a medium build — with partial facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, a gold chain around his neck, a black shirt, green cargo shorts, and multi-colored sneakers. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC