Man stabbed on midtown NYC subway after suspect made ‘anti-gay’ remarks: NYPD

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the whereabouts of an unidentified male who is connected with an assault within the Midtown South Precinct (Transit District 2).

The suspect allegedly began shouting anti-gay statements at a 29-year-old male passenger seated across from him on a northbound ‘2’ train at approximately 3:30 a.m. ET Monday morning.

A verbal dispute quickly descended into a physical altercation that spilled off the train and onto the northbound platform at West 34 Street and 7 Avenue station. The victim was stabbed in the chest and torso by an unknown object while the suspect fled the station in an unknown direction.

The victim went to Mount Sinai West hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect (as seen above) is described as an adult male with a dark complexion, approximately 5-foot-11 in height and weighing 185 pounds — a medium build — with partial facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, a gold chain around his neck, a black shirt, green cargo shorts, and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.