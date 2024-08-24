Manhattan teenager shot in face at apartment building; suspect still on the lam, cops say

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Manhattan detectives are looking for the suspect who shot and seriously wounded a teenager early on Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened at about 2:12 a.m. on Aug. 24 near an apartment building at 128 Sherman Ave. in Inwood.

Officers from the 34th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the victim, a 17-year-old boy, shot multiple times in the face and chest. No fewer than three shell casings were also found at the location.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, law enforcement sources said.

EMS rushed the young man to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The 34th Precinct has seen a spike in gun violence in 2024. According to the most recent CompStat report, the command reported 14 shootings year-to-date through Aug. 18, a 75% increase from the 8 tallied at the same point in 2023. Felony assaults are also up 7.1% for the year.

As for Saturday’s shooting, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said. The suspect’s description remains unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.