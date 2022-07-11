Midtown stabbing leaves man seriously injured, group of assailants sought

Cops are looking for a group of attackers behind a violent Midtown stabbing on Monday morning that left a man seriously injured.

Police said the violence erupted at about 5:05 a.m. on July 11 at the corner of West 40th Street and 7th Avenue, just two blocks south of Times Square.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim, a 41-year-old man, encountered a group of between four and eight male suspects and became embroiled in a verbal dispute with them. The nature of the argument was not immediately known.

The beef turned bloody, cops said, and quickly escalated into a physical confrontation — during which one or more suspects stabbed the 41-year-old man multiple times with sharp objects.

Following the attack, the group fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim managed to travel three blocks north to the corner of West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue, where he encountered police officers and sought help, according to authorities.

EMS rushed the man to Bellevue Hospital, where he’s listed in serious but stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.