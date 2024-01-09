Quantcast
Police & Fire

Mother and son die in Queens fire: FDNY

By Lloyd Mitchell & Aidan Graham Posted on
Firefighters work to put out the fatal fire in Queens on Monday night.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A mother and her son were killed in a fire that broke out inside a Queens home on Monday night, according to the FDNY. 

Firefighters rushed to the scene of the blaze at 108-33 164th St. in Jamaica at around 6 p.m, where they found the two-alarm inferno that had overtaken the residence with flames and plumes of smoke. 

FDNY personnel at the scene at 108-33 164th St.
First responders found the two victims, an 86-year-old woman and 61-year-old man, on the second floor of the house, and removed them from the building, but paramedics later pronounced them dead on the scene. 

Over 100 firefighters worked to quash the blaze, which was put under control at 7:41 p.m, according to the FDNY. 

The fire overtook the wood frame building at around 6 p.m.
The tragic incident marks the city’s first fatal fire of 2024. 

FDNY Fire Marshals are looking into the cause of the fire, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

