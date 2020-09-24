Quantcast
Mystery surrounds death of man found floating in Harlem Meer in Central Park

Todd Maisel
September 24, 2020
The body of a man was found floating in Harlem Meer in Central Park this morning. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

Detectives are looking into the death of a 34-year-old man whose body was found floating in Central Park’s Harlem Meer on Thursday morning, police reported.

Parks Department workers made the grisly discovery at 11:20 a.m. on Sept. 24 authorities said. Police officers pulled the body from the water and covered it with a white sheet.

A large blood stain appeared on the sheet where the victim had suffered a head wound, though its’ unclear whether he had hit his head or was afflicted with it in any other way, cops said.

Detectives stated they could not determine the cause of death at this time, nor could they say whether the death was the result of an accident or an assault. The Medical Examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

Police have not yet released the man’s identity pending family notification. 

Park visitors could see the covered body from shorelines along the Harlem Meer, which stretches along Fifth Avenue to the east and 110th Street to the north.

“I don’t know what could have caused this to happen to anyone. It’s not the first time they’ve found someone in this lake,” said Martin Subin, a resident of the area. “It’s just horrible for his family, I’m sure.”

A white, blood-stained sheet covers the body of a man pulled from the Harlem Meer in Central Park on Sept. 24, 2020. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Investigators seek clues in death of man found in Harlem Meer in Central Park. (photo by Todd Maisel)

