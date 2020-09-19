NYC SHOOTINGS: Queens man slain in Rockaways, four others injured overnight

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the Rockaways on Friday afternoon that claimed a 23-year-old man’s life — and three other episodes of gun violence in Brooklyn and Queens overnight that left four men injured.

The murder occurred at about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, when Steven Daniels, 23, of Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens was shot in front of 351 Beach 88th St., a quiet private house next to Jamaica Bay.

The wounded Daniels managed to flee the location inside his vehicle, and wound up crashing near the Beach Channel Houses near Beach 41st Street, cops said. There, his vehicle lost control, struck a fence and flipped over.

Responding officers from the 100th Precinct found Daniels unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. Paramedics rushed him to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The victim’s overturned vehicle remained at the Beach Channel Houses at nightfall as detectives and crime scene investigators combed the area for evidence.

Harriett Silver, a long time resident of Beach Channel Houses said she lost several family members to gang violence — which, based on the preliminary investigation, appears to be the motive for the deadly shooting.

“This gang violence could of had my five grandchildren killed, he had just walked out the apartment building door in front of me. This must end. I can’t believe a car ended up here.” Silver sighed.

There were two other shootings in Queens and one in Brooklyn between Friday night and Saturday morning.

At about 9:47 p.m. on Sept. 18, law enforcement sources said, a 31-year-old man took a bullet to his left thigh inside the Kings Plaza Mall Parking garage on Flatbush Avenue in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

Officers from the 63rd Precinct reported that the victim was involved in a violence dispute with an unknown person when he was shot.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital where he was in stable condition.

Investigators were examining security video from Kings Plaza to identify the suspect who escaped in an undisclosed vehicle.

Then, at 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 18, two men were shot in front of the Ravenswood Houses at 34-34 24th St. in Long Island City, Queens. The victims had walked into Elmhurst Hospital moments later and reported their injuries to staff.

Officers from the 114th Precinct said a 34-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a stomach wound, and his companion 42, was shot in the arm. Both were said to be in surgery at this time, but are expected to survive.

There was no information on the suspects at this time.

The final shooting of the overnight occurred at 1:20 a.m. on Sept. 19, when a 39-year-old man took a bullet to his left leg at the corner of 97th Street and Northern Blvd in Corona, Queens.

Officers from the 115th Precinct said the victim was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital, where was listed in stable condition.

Investigators say they are seeking two suspects described as Hispanic men who fled on foot along 89th Street.

Arrests in two shootings

Meanwhile, homicide detectives on Friday cuffed suspects connected to recent deadly shootings in Queens and the Bronx.

Susette Olin, 55, of Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway was booked on Sept. 18 for the murder of Shaka Ifill, 40, on July 26 inside a home on 91st Avenue near 85th Street in Woodhaven, Queens.

Law enforcement sources said that Olin shot Ifill in the back at close range. The motive for the shooting was not revealed.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Ifill later died at Jamaica Hospital.

Olin faces second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

Also on Friday, Bronx detectives nabbed Jose Aviles, 29, of Tinton Avenue in the Bronx for the Aug. 8 murder of Curtis Holley, 36, of West 142nd Street in Manhattan.

Detectives said Aviles allegedly shot Holley at the corner of East 165th Street and Prospect Avenue for reasons that have yet to be revealed by police. Holley later died at Lincoln Hospital.

Cops identified Aviles as the prime suspect through surveillance video and witness accounts. He faces a single murder count, thus far.

Seek info for Bronx shooting

The NYPD needs the public’s help in identifying a possible assailant wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting in the Bronx on Aug. 22.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct say that at 10:30 p.m. that evening, a 32-year-old man and an 18-year-old male was shot by a lone gunman in front of 818 Home Street, in the Bronx. The suspect then fled on foot.

Both victims were rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where they survived their wounds.

Investigators provided a surveillance photo from near the incident location, 800 East 169 St.



Anyone with information in regard to this incident or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.