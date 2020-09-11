NYC SHOOTINGS: Bronx man slain on street, Queens drive-by leaves victim fighting for life

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon that claimed a man’s life, and a drive-by shooting in Queens early Friday morning that left a man critically injured.

Police said the Bronx shooting happened at 4:42 p.m. on Sept. 10, when 17-year-old Kather Werts was gunned down in front of an apartment building on Hoe Avenue near East 174th Street in Crotona.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found Werts — who resided on Hoffman Street in Belmont — outside the location unconscious, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Meanwhile, cops in Queens are looking for the gunman who pulled the trigger on a man outside an apartment building in Jamaica in an apparent drive-by shooting.

The assault happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 along Queens Boulevard near Hillside Avenue.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives learned that a gray sedan pulled up moments earlier, and occupants inside began firing rounds at a 24-year-old man at the location, striking him multiple times. The vehicle then fled the location.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not have a description of the suspects involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

The NYPD also reported a second shooting, which happened at about 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 11 in front of a home on East 224th Street near Bronxwood Avenue in Edenwald.

Law enforcement sources said a 28-year-old man took a bullet to the buttocks at the location. He told detectives that he heard the shot, then felt pain and discovered he had been wounded.

Paramedics brought him to Jacobi Hospital, where he’s being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

At this point, police do not have a motive for the shooting, or a description of the perpetrator.