NYC SHOOTINGS: Two dead, six wounded in ongoing gun violence in Queens and Brooklyn

Two people are dead and six others are wounded in shootings in Brooklyn and Queens overnight, police officials say.

The Bronx and Manhattan were quiet overnight with only sporadic reports of shootings and ShotSpotter activation, but no casualties.

On Tuesday night, police from the 115th Precinct received a 911 call at 10:45 p.m. of a person shot inside of 26-49 96th Street in Flushing, Queens. Police found a 33-year-old man with a bullet wound to the chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, but he could not be saved. It was unclear who shot the man or if there were any motive in the attack.

On Wednesday at 12:56 a.m., police from the 67th Precinct received a call of a person shot in front of 3310 Avenue D in East Flatbush, Brooklyn where a crowd was sitting outside drinking. Police found a 41-year-old man shot in the arm and neck, a 35-year-old with a chest wound and a 32-year-old with a bullet wound to the neck.

All three men were rushed by ambulance and private vehicle to Kings County Hospital, where the 41-year-old man was pronounced dead on arrival. The other two men are in critical, but stable condition.

Numerous shootings have occurred on this block, local residents say gang wars have plagued the community, resulting in several homicides along Avenue D. Police investigating connections to the war between the Crips and the Bloods, sparked by the death of Canarsie-born rapper Pop Smoke in February – five members of a rival gang arrested in that case in July.

“I was coming down the block, thank the heavens we didn’t make the turn or we would have been in the crossfire,” said Loretto Francis, a local resident.

“It is getting wild over here, there are far too many shootings over here – it’s like the wild, wild west,” said resident Carlos Hernandez.

Here’s a rundown of other shootings around the city:

Aug. 25, 4 p.m. – A man was shot in the leg while sitting in front of 647 New Jersey Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, police from the 75th Precinct said.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, but he has not been cooperative with police as yet.

Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m. – An unidentified man is in critical condition after being shot in his BMW that he crashed into a sewer replacement construction site at East 108th Street and Farragut Road in Canarsie, Brooklyn.

The victim was taken by another private vehicle to Brookdale Hospital suffering a neck wound. His condition was not immediately known.

Police from the 69th Precinct found the BMW crashed into a construction barricade and bulldozer – a bullet hole to the rear window of the car. The driver’s side window was open and blood was inside the vehicle.

It is unclear where the shooting actually occurred, but investigators believe it may have occurred further into East New York on Stanley and Williams Street because of a ShotSpotter activation in that vicinity minutes before.

Aug. 25, 7:45 p.m. – A 51-year-old man is being held in custody after it is believed he shot himself in the hand at Harman Street and Irving Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Police from the 83rd Precinct say the victim walked into Wycoff Hospital, where at first the man claim to have not known where the shot came from. However, the wound indicated it was a close-range shooting and later, a gun was recovered. Police officials say charges are pending.

August 25, 7:50 p.m. – A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg and grazed to the head at the corner of Linden Blvd and Hemlock Street in East New York, Brooklyn.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. No further information was provided on this case by police from the 75th Precinct.

Police release video on shooting

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the male in video surveillance wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that occurred on August 9 at 1158 Boynton Avenue in the Bronx.

Police from the 43rd Precinct said a 27-year-old man was grazed in the head by a hail of bullets from a man who fled on Boynton Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.