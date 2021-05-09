NYC SHOOTINGS: Two more slain in Bronx and East Harlem as cops seek Times Square shooter

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two men were shot dead in the Bronx and East Harlem between Saturday night and Sunday morning as the NYPD continues to battle the gun violence epidemic gripping New York City.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea’s frustration with the shooting spike showed on Saturday night as he addressed the media about the shooting of three bystanders in Times Square that afternoon — including a four-year-old girl. All of the victims are recovering, and detectives are still looking for the gunman who fired the shots during an apparent dispute.

“We have been taking guns off the streets of New York City at an alarming rate over the last two years, and it’s time we have consequences for those,” Shea said. “How many kids have to be shot before we take this seriously? We just had a one-year-old homicide cleared this week. How many more kids do we need to be shot before we realize that bad policies have consequences? And we need action, and we need policies regarding laws to have consequences.”

And yet, within a few hours of Shea’s press conference, police in Manhattan were responding to another episode of gun violence in New York. This time, the shooting resulted in death.

Officers from the 23rd Precinct and NYPD PSA 5 found an man fatally shot within an apartment building at the Lexington Houses, located at 110 East 99th St. in East Harlem, at about 11:37 p.m. on May 8.

Law enforcement sources said the victim, believed to be in his 20s, was found unconscious and lying face down in a stairwell with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

At this point, detectives have yet to ascertain a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspected shooter. The investigation remains ongoing.

More than three hours later, authorities said, an unknown gunman shot a 32-year-old man to death on a Bronx street.

According to police, the victim was gunned down in front of an apartment building at 1203 Westchester Ave. in Longwood at about 2:38 a.m. on May 9.

Sources familiar with the investigation stated that witnesses heard shots fired, and then saw the victim lying on the street, prompting a call to 911.

Officers from the 41st Precinct found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest. Responding EMS units rushed him to Lincoln Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Law enforcement sources said they have not yet ascertained a motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect responsible. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding any of these shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.