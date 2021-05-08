Woman and young girl shot in Times Square; cops seek gunman

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are searching for the gunman who shot a woman and a young girl in Times Square on Saturday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 4:55 p.m. near the corner of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue.

Police did not immediately provide the ages of the two victims, but published reports indicate the girl is believed to be three or four years old. Their relationship was not disclosed.

Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment; police sources said their injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

Officers from the Midtown South Precinct are now scouring the Times Square area looking for the shooter. Police did not immediately provide a description of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Check with amNY.com later for further updates.