NYC SHOOTINGS: Two wounded in Brooklyn and Manhattan, Staten Island dad charged with slaying son

As detectives continue to probe two shootings in Brooklyn and Manhattan on Sunday, a Staten Island father is facing murder charges for fatally shooting his son earlier in the day.

Joseph Smith, 68, allegedly shot his son of the same name, Joseph Smith, 34, inside their home on Beverly Road in the Concord section of Staten Island at about 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Law enforcement sources said the father and son got into a heated argument, though the reason remains under investigation. The elder Smith shot his junior once in the stomach.

Officers from the 122nd Precinct and EMS units rushed to the home. The victim later died at Staten Island University Hospital.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate two other shootings that occurred later on Sunday.

The first happened in Brooklyn at about 3 p.m., when a 19-year-old man took a bullet to his torso in front of a home on Herzl Stret between Lott and Hegeman Avenues in Brownsville.

Cops said two unknown perpetrators approached the victim and opened fire. They then fled inside an unknown vehicle. At this time, police did not have information on a possible motive.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, located about a block away from the crime scene; he’s listed in stable condition.

The other shooting happened in Harlem at about 6:50 p.m. on Sept. 27, when a 35-year-old man was shot at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 108th Street.

Authorities said an unidentified male perpetrator approached the victim and opened fire, striking him once in the buttocks. The gunman then fled the scene.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Harlem Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police have not yet established a motive in that shooting.

Both non-fatal shootings remain under investigation, police said, with no arrests made.