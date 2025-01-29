NYC subway crime: Teen robbed at gunpoint on Bronx 6 train, cops say

Police are hunting for two gun-wielding suspects who mugged a teen boy inside a Bronx subway station on Monday in the latest act of crime in the bowels of the Big Apple.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded at the East 149th Street stop on the 6 line at around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 27, in the confines of the 40th Precinct.

Cops said a 16-year-old boy was waiting for a 6 train on the southbound platform when two unknown males approached him and brandished a handgun.

According to authorities, the pair rifled through his pockets in the brazen daylight robbery, stealing the boy’s cellphone and bank cards. The gunmen were caught on surveillance video fleeing through the turnstile and emergency exit door. The victim did not suffer an injury.

The suspects were wearing all-black clothing.

The incident occurred hours before the first full-fledged day in which the NYPD added 300 cops to the overnight shift on the subways to combat crime and quality of life issues.

