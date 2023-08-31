Cops looking for suspect who allegedly stabbed man during Manhattan robbery

The suspect wanted in connection with a violent robbery in Manhattan on Aug. 24.

Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man during a bloody robbery in Manhattan last week.

The incident occurred on Aug. 24 at around 2:20 a.m., when the suspect approached a 51-year-old man outside on West 43rd Street near Fifth Avenue and jabbed him in the abdomen, according to police.

As the victim bled, the suspect grabbed his wallet and ran off.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and rushed the injured victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue hospital in stable condition, where he recovered from his wounds.

Cops describe the suspect as being approximately 25-years-old and being about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a light complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, with ​​a light blue t-shirt, green camouflage shorts and red sneakers.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Citywide, police recorded 10,723 robberies between Jan. 1 and Aug. 27, compared with 11,381 robberies during the same timeframe last year, according to the most recent NYPD data.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.