Cops seek assailant in ugly Bronx stabbing after argument

Cops are on the lookout for the assailant they say stabbed a man in the head during an ugly dispute in the Bronx Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say that, at around 2 p.m. on Jan. 28, a 23-year-old man got into an argument with an unidentified individual in front of 165 East Tremont Avenue. The suspect then produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the head multiple times, according to police, before fleeing on foot eastbound towards East Tremont Avenue.

The victim was transported by EMS to Saint Barnabus Hospital in stable condition. He was treated for a puncture wound to his left cheek and a laceration to his forehead.

The perpetrator is described by police as a man in his mid-20s with a dark complexion and a medium build. He is said to be approximately 5’9″ tall, and was last seen wearing black-framed eyeglasses, a large black coat with a fur hood, a green baseball hat, ripped blue jeans and blue and white sneakers.

In the 46th Precinct, where Saturday’s stabbing occurred, reports of felony assault are down nearly 27 percent year-to-date, according to Police Department data. As of Jan. 22, when the most recent information is available, there were 33 reported felony assaults, down from 45 during the same time frame last year. Citywide, however, reports of felony assaults are up almost 16 percent.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.