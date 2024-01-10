Police had released this photo of the alleged suspects in the Jan. 1 shooting in the Bronx.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting two people in the Bronx on New Year’s Day.

NYPD officers slapped the cuffs on Niorge Martinez on Tuesday night, saying he was behind the double shooting of two people in broad daylight on Jan.1.

According to the investigation, Martinez discharged a firearm near the intersection of E. 194 Street and Bainbridge Avenue at around 3 p.m. — striking a 21-year-old male in his left leg, and hitting a 22-year-old man in the right foot.

Paramedics rushed both victims in stable condition to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where they began their recovery from their injuries.

Police said at the time they were tracking two suspects for the shooting, who fled the scene along E. 194 Street towards the Kingsbridge Road subway station before police arrived, and no arrests were made for over a week.

Tuesday night, however, cops tracked down Martinez and charged him with two counts each of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

An NYPD spokesperson did not announce a motive for the shooting, nor if they were still looking for an alleged accomplice, but said the investigation remains ongoing.