Police searching for group who violently robbed pair of teens in the Bronx

The suspects stabbed an 18-year-old and assaulted a 16-year-old during the robbery.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for the group of suspects who brutally robbed two teenagers in the Bronx on Dec. 7.

According to the investigation, the suspects approached the victims, aged 16 and 18, before stabbing the elder victim in the torso, and placing the 16-year-old in a chokehold.

As the situation escalated, the suspects grabbed a pair of sneakers and a cellphone from the 18-year-old, and fled the scene.

Paramedics rushed the older victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln for treatment, while the 16-year-old refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.