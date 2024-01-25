Police searching for group who violently robbed pair of young boys in the Bronx

The of the suspects in the pair of robberies on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 in the Bronx.

Police are looking for the group of individuals who robbed two children in separate incidents in the Bronx late last year, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The first robbery came on Dec. 23 at around 5 p.m, when the 14-year-old victim was walking near Lafayette Avenue and Beach Avenue. Four suspects then approached the teen boy while displaying a knife and snagged his cellphone, along with his wallet that contained around $40, before running off undetected.

Three days later, a 12-year-old boy was walking near Underhill Avenue and Story Avenue, just three blocks away, when he was approached by a group of men who demanded his property at around 2 p.m. When the victim refused, two of the suspects punched him several times, and snagged his coat and cell phone, before the group fled the scene.

No arrests have been made in either incident, and the investigation remains ongoing, cops said.

Citywide, the Bronx saw 16,902 robberies throughout 2023, which marked a notable decline from the 17,442 such incidents that occurred in 2022.

Between New Year’s Day and Jan. 21 of this year, when the most recent NYPD data is available, the Bronx has seen 301 robberies (compared with 227 during the same timeframe in 2023), including 25 in the 43rd Police Precinct, where the group robbed the two young victims.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.