Police investigating fatal stabbing in Brooklyn on Sunday

Police took a person of interest into custody after a fatal stabbing in Brooklyn on Sunday.
According to the investigation, NYPD officers arrived on the scene inside a building at 123 Melrose St. in Bushwick at around 4:14 p.m, where they found a 47-year-old male with stab wounds to his torso.
Paramedics rushed the bloodied man to Woodhull Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.
Cops did not release a suspected motive for the stabbing, but took a “person of interest” into custody.
The arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.