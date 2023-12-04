Quantcast
Police & Fire

Police investigating fatal stabbing in Brooklyn on Sunday

Police took a person of interest into custody following the fatal stabbing on Sunday at 123 Melrose St. in Bushwick.
Police took a person of interest into custody after a fatal stabbing in Brooklyn on Sunday. 

According to the investigation, NYPD officers arrived on the scene inside a building at 123 Melrose St. in Bushwick at around 4:14 p.m, where they found a 47-year-old male with stab wounds to his torso. 

Paramedics rushed the bloodied man to Woodhull Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. 

Cops did not release a suspected motive for the stabbing, but took a “person of interest” into custody. 

The arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

