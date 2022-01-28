Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A police-involved shooting on the Upper West Side left two people injured on Friday morning.

According to the NYPD, at 7:03 a.m. on Feb. 28 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in the vicinity of West 94th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his left arm and leg.

An investigation found the off-duty officer was working as a security guard at Duane Reade, located at 2522 Broadway, saw a 42-year-old man and a 66-year-old man having an argument inside the store. The officer sent the two out of the store, where the 42-year-old pulled out a knife and stabbed the 66-year-old in his left arm.

As the suspect fled, the officer chased after him. Knife in hand, the suspect turned toward the officer and the officer fired his gun, hitting the suspect twice.

The victim and the suspect were taken to Mount Sinai-Saint Luke’s Hospital, where the suspect remains in police custody. The officer was taken to Mount Sinai East Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.