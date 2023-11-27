Police looking for killer who stabbed 23-year-old in the Bronx

Police found the victim with multiple stab wounds outside of 266 Willis Ave. in the Bronx on Monday morning.

Police are looking for the killer who stabbed a 23-year-old to death in the Bronx on Monday morning.

According to the investigation, NYPD officers arrived at the murder scene near 266 Willis Ave. in Mott Haven at around 2:10 a.m, where they found the bloodied male victim with multiple stab wounds in his torso.

Paramedics rushed the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where doctors pronounced him dead. The identity of the deceased is pending notification of his family.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to police.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 19, when the most recent NYPD data is available, cops recorded 342 homicides on the streets of the five boroughs — including 111 murders in the Bronx.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.