A Queens firefighter died Friday in what his union described as a “tragic accident.”

Joseph Mulvey, 45, who worked at Engine 325 in Woodside, was found unconscious on the ground near Holly Avenue and Parsons Boulevard in East Flushing just before 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, according to NYPD.

Paramedics rushed Mulvey to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, but he died the following day on Aug. 19.

Police did not have more information on 45-year-old’s death Sunday, but NYPD investigators are not treating it as suspicious.

The FDNY press office did not provide more information.

Mulvey, a father of two, served 19 years with New York’s Bravest and lived in Point Lookout on Long Island’s Nassau County.

The Uniformed Firefighters Association mourned his death in a statement Sunday, calling it a “tragic accident.”

“It is with the deepest regret the UFA announces the passing of ACTIVE Firefighter Joseph Patrick Mulvey III of Engine 325 the Woodside Warriors. Joe was lost in a tragic accident Friday night,” the union wrote on Twitter Aug. 21.

“Joe is beloved by his wife and two young children ages 5 and 3. He will also be dearly missed by them,” the social media statement continued. “This loss can not be processed and is devastating to his family, friends, firehouse and all the members of the Uniformed Firefighters Association.”