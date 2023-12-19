Woman and child assaulted by gun-wielding home invaders in Staten Island

Two of the suspects in the home invasion in Staten Island on Monday.

Police are looking for four gun-wielding home invaders who beat up a child during a robbery in Staten Island on Monday.

According to the investigation, the four suspects kicked in the front door of the residence near Livingston Avenue and Queen Street at around 12:45 a.m, before displaying firearms to the victims.

At the time of the incident, there were four individuals inside the home — a 54-year-old male, a 33-year-old female, a 5-year-old female and a 4-year-old male.

As the looters ransacked the house, searching for money and jewelry, they hit the 5-year-old girl in the face with a gun, and assaulted the 33-year-old female, according to police.

They then grabbed a cellphone, before leaving the house undetected.

Paramedics took both wounded victims to Staten Island University Hospital North for treatment.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 10, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there have been 300 robberies and 922 felony assaults on Staten Island.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.