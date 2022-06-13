Queens man shot in PlayStation 5 sale-turned-robbery: cops

Queens detectives are looking for the suspects who shot a 25-year-old man during an apparent PlayStation 5 sale-turned-robbery on Monday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. on June 13 outside a high-rise apartment building at 42-20 24th St. in Long Island City.

According to police sources, the victim met with two individuals at the location to complete a pre-arranged sale of a PlayStation 5 gaming console, which is usually sold by online retailers for just under $800.

But the deal quickly went south and turned into an armed robbery, authorities said, which ended when one of the individuals shot the victim in the right clavicle.

Both individuals fled the scene in an unknown direction, cops said.

Officers from the 108th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the man to Cornell Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.