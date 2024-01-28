Queens shooting on residential block leaves woman injured: NYPD

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Queens detectives are looking for the suspect who shot a woman on Saturday night.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 27 on the 12300 block of 147th Street, off Rockaway Boulevard, in South Jamaica.

Officers from the 113th Precinct, while responding to a 911 call about a person shot, found the victim, a 26-year-old woman, with a bullet wound to her torso.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. WABC-TV reported that the victim may have been wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting, but police sources could neither confirm nor deny that report Sunday.

EMS rushed the injured woman to Jamaica Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.