Man in Queens shot and seriously wounded near apartment building: NYPD

Detectives in Queens are on the hunt for the shooter who seriously wounded a man near an apartment building on Sunday morning.

Police said the 29-year-old male victim was shot at about 5:05 a.m. in front of the Rockaway Village apartment building located at 1725 Village Lane, near Mott Avenue, at about 5:05 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Law enforcement sources said the unidentified shooter, with a dark complexion, shot the man in his leg and neck, then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken via private means to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police sources noted.

Meanwhile, officers from the 101st Precinct responded to a 911 call about the shooting and launched an investigation. Year-to-date, the 101st Precinct tallied 9 shootings through Sept. 1, up from the 6 reported at the same point in 2023, according to the most recent CompStat report.

So far, police have yet to ascertain a possible motive for Sunday’s shooting. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

It was the second episode of gun violence to rock the borough on Sunday morning. Three men were shot in Laurelton about four hours before the Far Rockaway shooting. One man was listed in critical condition, while two others were in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital.