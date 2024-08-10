Upper East Side sexual assault leaves woman injured, attacker at large

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police on the Upper East Side are looking for the suspect behind the sexual assault of a young woman early on Saturday morning.

The horrific attack occurred near the corner of East 90th Street and York Avenue at about 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 10.

Based on information obtained in the preliminary investigation, police learned that the suspect approached the victim, a 19-year-old woman, from behind and knocked her to the ground.

Once she had fallen, police sources said, the perpetrator proceeded to penetrate her vagina digitally.

According to WABC-TV, a nearby doorman heard the victim screaming and intervened, stopping the attack. Police said the suspect fled the location on foot heading eastbound along East 90th Street toward the FDR Drive.

Officers from the 19th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Weill Cornell Medical Center for treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The NYPD described the suspect as a man standing at about 6 feet tall who was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with white stripes and dark-colored jeans.

The 19th Precinct is considered one of the safest in Manhattan, with overall crime down 10.32% year-to-date through Aug. 4, according to the most recent CompStat report. However, the command has reported 7 rapes this year, equal to the year-to-date total from last year, and an 18.6% increase in other sex crimes, which are incidents of a sexual nature not involving rape.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday’s sexual assault or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.