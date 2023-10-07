Disgusting deviant in Brooklyn sought for ejaculating onto sleeping woman on R train

Images of the Brooklyn subway creep who ejaculated onto a sleeping woman on board an R train on Oct. 6, 2023.

Police in Brooklyn are looking for the disgusting deviant who ejaculated onto a young, sleeping woman as they rode an R train early on Friday morning.

The NYPD released images and video Friday night of the subway creep sought for the attack that occurred on board a Bay Ridge-bound R train as it neared the 25th Street station in Greenwood Heights at about 4 a.m. on Oct. 6.

According to law enforcement sources, the 22-year-old woman had fallen asleep on board and got the rudest of awakenings when she discovered the creep standing over her with his genitalia exposed. She then realized that the pervert had climaxed onto her.

Seconds later, authorities said, the deviant departed the R train at the 25th Street station. The woman remained on the train but exited at the 36th Street station, where she reported the incident to the 72nd Precinct and NYPD Transit District 32.

EMS brought the woman to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for a medical evaluation, authorities said.

Police described the suspect as a man with a medium complexion and a medium build, believed to be 25 and 30 years of age, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds, with black hair. He was last seen wearing white headphones, a black hooded sweatshirt with multi-colored graphics on the front and back, black pants, and black-and-white sneakers while carrying a gray shoulder bag.

The video the NYPD released shows the suspect departing at the 25th Street station.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.