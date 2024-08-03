East Harlem pervert sought for ejaculating on woman in street encounter

Images of the East Harlem pervert who, cops said, ejaculated on a woman during a June encounter on a local street.

An East Harlem pervert who sexually abused a woman in one of the grossest ways possible remains on the lam nearly two months after the wretched attack, police said.

The NYPD released on Friday an image of the creep sought for the x-rated encounter, which occurred at about 5:20 p.m. on June 8 in the area of East 116th Street and 3rd Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the sicko approached a 27-year-old woman from behind, then proceeded to ejaculate on her dress.

Following the messy assault, cops said, the pervert fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 25th Precinct. The woman was not physically injured.

Police described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion and dreadlocks who was last seen wearing tan pants and a black shirt, while carrying a backpack with the Puerto Rican flag tied to it.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.