Queens rapist on scooter lures woman for ride, then violently assaults her: cops

Special victims detectives in Queens are looking for the scooter-riding rapist who violently assaulted a woman earlier this week.

Police sources said the suspect lured the victim into a ride on his scooter, then took her to a location in Woodside, where he beat and sexually assaulted her early on the morning of April 30.

On Tuesday, the NYPD released images of the perpetrator behind the attack, which occurred just after 5 a.m. on April 30 near the corner of 48th Avenue and 72nd Street.

According to law enforcement sources, the predator rode up next to the 49-year-old woman as she was walking home and engaged her in conversation. Moments later, she climbed onto the back of his scooter, and the two rode away.

When they got to the intersection of 48th Avenue and 72nd Street moments later, police reported, the suspect punched the woman in the face — causing her to fall to the ground and strike her head on the pavement, losing consciousness.

After knocking the victim out, authorities noted, the perpetrator proceeded to rape her.

The victim regained consciousness just as the suspect fled the scene on the scooter in an unknown direction, police said.

The incident was reported to the 108th Precinct. The victim was brought to Elmhurst Hospital in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

Police described her attacker as a man with a medium complexion and a medium build, believed to be about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the rape or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.