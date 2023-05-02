Man shot inside Chinatown playground during verbal dispute: cops

A man was shot inside a playground in Chinatown Tuesday morning after an argument erupted between the victim and the alleged perpetrator, police said.

The victim, 40, was shot while he was inside Sophie Irene Loeb Playground, located on Henry Street and Market Street, according to police. Officers discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 9:25 a.m. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he is expected to survive.

The alleged perpetrator—who police have yet to name—was arrested by cops. NYPD sources said the brazen shooting occurred as a result of a verbal dispute. It isn’t clear what the pair were arguing about.

Several shell casings were found at the scene and the park was closed off to the public for several hours in order for police to gather evidence.