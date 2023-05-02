Quantcast
Chinatown

Man shot inside Chinatown playground during verbal dispute: cops

A 40-year-old man was shot in the chest during a verbal dispute in Chinatown on May 2, according to police sources.
Photo by Dean Moses

A man was shot inside a playground in Chinatown Tuesday morning after an argument erupted between the victim and the alleged perpetrator, police said. 

The victim, 40, was shot while he was inside Sophie Irene Loeb Playground, located on Henry Street and Market Street, according to police. Officers discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest at around 9:25 a.m. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Several shell casings were found at the scene. Photo by Dean Moses

The alleged perpetrator—who police have yet to name—was arrested by cops. NYPD sources said the brazen shooting occurred as a result of a verbal dispute. It isn’t clear what the pair were arguing about.

Several shell casings were found at the scene and the park was closed off to the public for several hours in order for police to gather evidence.

Members of the 5th Precinct cordoned off the scene. Photo by Dean Moses

