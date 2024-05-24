15-year-old girl fights off attempted rapist in Bronx park

Police are searching for a man who attempted to rape a 15-year-old girl in the Bronx.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for a man who attempted to rape a 15-year-old girl as she went for a stroll in a Bronx park on Saturday.

The incident unfolded when the victim was walking along a path inside Pelham Bay Park on May 18 at around 5 p.m. when an unknown man approached her. After striking up a conversation, the perp then put the victim in a headlock, dragged her into a wooded area of the park before attempting to sexually assault her, according to law enforcement officials.

The victim was able to fight off the would-be rapist and immediately fled the location. She suffered minor injuries from the attack and refused medical attention, official sources said.

Police released a sketch drawing of the suspect. He is described as a male approximately 20 to 30 years old with a medium complexion, slim build, mustache, curly eyelashes and thick eyebrows. He was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.