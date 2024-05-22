Quantcast
Bronx cops searching for creep who repeatedly raped a 12-year-old girl

people outside in a Bronx street during the day; inset of suspect wanted for rape
Thomas Barnaby, inset, is accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx in 2023.
Google maps; inset NYPD photo

Police are searching for a suspect who repeatedly raped a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx last year. 

According to law enforcement sources, 30-year-old Thomas Barnaby engaged in forced sexual intercourse with the young girl multiple times between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23, 2023, inside a home near East 165th Street and River Avenue in the Concourse section of the Bronx. 

Preliminary reports were not yet able to confirm whether Barnaby and the victim were related in any way. So far, no arrests have been made but the NYPD released a photo of Barnaby and is asking the public for help in finding him.

dark complexion man wearing black shirt accused of rape
Suspect Thomas Barnaby

No injuries were reported as a result of the crime. The investigation remains ongoing as police collect more information. 

According to the latest police data, rape in 44th Precinct is up 40% from last year. But total crime in the area — including rape, murder and robbery — is down more than 10%. The NYPD, however, has repeatedly asserted that rape is an underreported crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

