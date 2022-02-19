Resident seriously injured amid two-alarm Brooklyn house fire

A resident suffered serious injuries after a two-alarm Brooklyn house fire early Saturday morning, Fire Department sources reported.

The FDNY reported that the inferno broke out at about 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 19 inside a two-story residence at 79 Ashford St. in Cypress Hills.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire which quickly spread throughout the entire structure.

As they searched the residence, they came across a burn victim who suffered from smoke inhalation. EMS rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fire was brought under control at about 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning. Fire marshals are now investigating what caused the blaze.