Sexual predator assaults woman, robs Brooklyn store at knifepoint: Cops

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are looking for the predator who forced a woman to perform sexual acts on him, before robbing a store at knifepoint in Brooklyn on Tuesday. 

According to police, the suspect barged into a local establishment near 59th Street and 8th Avenue in Sunset Park at around 3:30 a.m, before pushing the 28-year-old victim into a bathroom. 

Once inside, the suspect pulled out a knife and forced the terrified victim to perform sexual acts, cops said. 

Following that horrifying assault, the suspect exited the bathroom and grabbed both money and property from the business, before running off on foot. 

Cops described the suspect as standing around 5’6” with a small build and a light complexion. He is approximately 25-years-old. 

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.    

All calls are strictly confidential.

