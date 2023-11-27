Police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in a Bronx parking lot near 815 Hutchinson River Parkway on Sunday night.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A gunman fatally shot a 49-year-old in the Bronx on Sunday night, and police are on a manhunt to find the suspect.

NYPD officers arrived at the murder scene near 815 Hutchinson River Parkway in Throgs Neck at around 11:50 p.m, and found Raymond Resto lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Paramedics rushed Resto to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where doctors pronounced him dead, according to cops.

The suspect was nowhere to be found, and no arrests have yet been made, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Police did not release a suspected motive for the killing.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 19, when the most recent NYPD data is available, cops recorded 1,028 victims of gun violence on the streets of the five boroughs, including 351 in the Bronx.

This year’s shooting numbers mark a year-over-year decline from 2022, when 1,435 people were shot in New York City, including 428 in the Bronx.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.