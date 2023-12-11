Dead man’s body in Central Park playground sparks massive investigation

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A man was found dead in a Central Park playground on Monday morning, prompting a massive investigation, police reported.

According to NYPD sources, an unknown man in his 30s was found dead inside of the Heckscher Playground at around 8:37 a.m. on Dec. 11. Authorities said the man was discovered with multiple lacerations to the neck and body.

Sources at the scene report that the dead man had a shoelace wrapped around his neck.

Detectives have swarmed the area as they investigate the grim discovery. Police are still working to determine if the death was self-inflicted or a homicide.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story, check back with amNewYork Metro for further updates