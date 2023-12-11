Quantcast
Dead man’s body in Central Park playground sparks massive investigation

Police in Central Park after dead man's body found
File Photo.
File photo/Dean Moses

A man was found dead in a Central Park playground on Monday morning, prompting a massive investigation, police reported.

According to NYPD sources, an unknown man in his 30s was found dead inside of the Heckscher Playground at around 8:37 a.m. on Dec. 11. Authorities said the man was discovered with multiple lacerations to the neck and body.

Sources at the scene report that the dead man had a shoelace wrapped around his neck.

Detectives have swarmed the area as they investigate the grim discovery. Police are still working to determine if the death was self-inflicted or a homicide.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story, check back with amNewYork Metro for further updates

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

