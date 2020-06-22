Shooting in Brooklyn leaves one man injured on Father’s Day night: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Authorities say that at 11:14 p.m. on June 21, officers responded to a call regarding a man shot outside of 143 Hull Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 42-year-old man had been shot in the right arm at the location.

The victim told police that he was sitting outside at the location when he heard gunshots and felt pain. It was then that he realized that he had been struck in the arm. The victim was brought to an area hospital in stable condition.

At this time, the NYPD could not confirm a potential reason for the shooting or possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.