Police & Fire

Suspect attacks 43-year-old woman in the Bronx

By Posted on
The suspect wanted in connection with the Bronx attack on Dec. 21.
The suspect wanted in connection with the Bronx attack on Dec. 21.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who assaulted a woman in the Bronx on Dec. 21. 

The 43-year-old victim told police that she was walking outside of 220 McClellan St, when the suspect approached her and hit her in the face with a blunt object at around 11:50 p.m. 

After the attack, the suspect fled on foot southbound along Sherman Avenue before police arrived. 

Paramedics, meanwhile, rushed the woman to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center for treatment of her injuries. 

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

Police described the suspect as having a light skin complexion and a medium build, while standing around 5’9 tall. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.  

