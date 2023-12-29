Suspect attacks 43-year-old woman in the Bronx

Cops are looking for the suspect who assaulted a woman in the Bronx on Dec. 21.
The 43-year-old victim told police that she was walking outside of 220 McClellan St, when the suspect approached her and hit her in the face with a blunt object at around 11:50 p.m.
After the attack, the suspect fled on foot southbound along Sherman Avenue before police arrived.
Paramedics, meanwhile, rushed the woman to Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center for treatment of her injuries.
No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Police described the suspect as having a light skin complexion and a medium build, while standing around 5’9 tall.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.