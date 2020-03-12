Suspect sought for making anti-Asian statements and kicking a man to the ground in Harlem

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who knocked an Asian man to the ground in Harlem this week.

According to police, at 7:20 p.m. on March 10, a 59-year-old man was walking on Madison Avenue near East 105th Street when he was approached by an unknown man from behind. The suspect made anti-Asian statements towards the victim and kicked him, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

On March 12, the NYPD released video of the suspect taken prior to the incident:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.