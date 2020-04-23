Suspect sought for sexually assaulting a woman in an alley near her Manhattan apartment building

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a creep who sexually assaulted a woman in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Authorities say that at 8:20 p.m. on April 22, a 32-year-old woman entered her apartment building, located in the vicinity of Sherman Avenue and Dyckman Street, when an unknown man knocked on the vestibule door. Thinking that he lived in the building, the woman opened the door for him.

As she started to walk up the stairs, the suspect grabbed her from behind and forced her outside into a side alley. The suspect tried to remove the victim’s pants but was unsuccessful. The suspect forced the victim to perform a sex act on him before fleeing the scene to parts unknown.

The victim was transported to Allan Pavilion Hospital, where she was treated and released.

On April 23, the NYPD released a photo and video taken of the suspect.

The suspect is described as a man with a large build, a medium complexion, short close-cut dark hair, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Champion baseball cap, a gray Champion hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants, black and white sneakers, and a black surgical mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.