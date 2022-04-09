Teenage girl killed in South Bronx shooting identified as cops continue to hunt killer

Police have identified the teenage girl killed in a brazen South Bronx shooting on Friday afternoon as the search for the suspects involved continues.

Angellyh Yambo, 16, of East 156th Street was with two other teenagers at the corner of East 156th Street and Saint Ann’s Avenue, just steps away from the University Heights High School’s South Bronx Campus, at about 1:45 p.m. on April 9 when the shots rang out.

Yambo was struck in the chest and later died of her injuries at Lincoln Hospital. Two other youths involved in the shooting — a 16-year-old girl shot in the chin, and a 17-year-old boy hit in the buttocks — were brought to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation by officers from the 40th Precinct revealed that a suspect was standing on the southeast corner of the intersection and began gesturing to someone on the opposite side. The two allegedly began arguing, leading one of the suspects to pull out a gun and open fire shots in the westbound direction.

The stray bullets struck the three teens as they walked home from school, police officials said.

According to state Senator Luis Sepúlveda, whose district includes the University Heights neighborhood, the girl later identified as Yambo was from University Prep Charter High School, while the other victims shot attend Mott Haven Village Prep High School.

“While authorities are still investigating the incident, our community knows too deeply that once again, guns are bringing grief to our families and to our community,” Sepulveda said in a statement. “Families and community members of the Bronx emphasize concern that these types of incidents are happening in broad daylight. I have long warned that the gun violence situation in our state and community is a multi-factorial matter that needs to be treated as a public health emergency.”

As of Friday afternoon, Chief Timothy McCormack of NYPD Patrol Borough Bronx said, police did not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.