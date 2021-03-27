Three Brooklyn shootings leave man dead, two others injured | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Bullets flew in separate shootings across Brooklyn between Friday night and Saturday morning, leaving a man dead and another fighting for his life, police reported.

A third victim is recovering after taking a bullet to his shoulder, cops said.

The deadly shooting in Coney Island happened at about 6:41 p.m. on March 26 in front of an apartment building at 2940 West 21st Street.

Law enforcement sources said Raul Cordero, who lived around the corner on Surf Avenue, was walking through the area when two unidentified men approached and engaged him in conversation.

Seconds later, cops said, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at Cordero, striking him in the chest. The perpetrators then took off in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 60th Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed Cordero to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, police said.

Later on Friday night, a 33-year-old man was shot and injured at the corner of President Street and Franklin Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at about 9:30 p.m. on March 26.

According to police sources, the victim told members of the 71st Precinct that he had heard shots fired on the street, felt pain and discovered he had been wounded. He was brought by private means to Kings County Hospital, where he’s now listed in stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene reported that they had spotted a black, four-door sedan fleeing the location seconds after the shots rang out. Police did not have a description of who was inside the vehicle.

Early on Saturday morning, cops said, a 21-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured in front of an apartment building at 390 Georgia Ave. in East New York.

Officers from the 75th Precinct responded to the location at about 4 a.m. on March 27 after the NYPD’s ShotSpotter street sensor system was activated in the location. ShotSpotter detected that as many as 13 rounds may have been fired at the location, sources familiar with the case said.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers from the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. EMS rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he’s listed in very critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

At this point in the investigation, detectives are searching for one perpetrator, though a physical description was not made available.

Anyone with information regarding any of the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.