Three injured in overnight Lower East Side blaze that broke out in neighborhood bakery

Three people were injured after a fire broke out in Manhattan early Thursday morning.

At 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 17, the FDNY responded to reports of a fire at 303 Grand Street. Upon their arrival, firefighters found that a fire had broken out on the first floor of the building, which houses Fine Bakery City.

The FDNY dispatched around 138 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene. The blaze was brought under control by 2:09 a.m.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries as a result and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The FDNY Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.