Trains face delays after person gets hit by train in Queens: NYPD

There are multiple transit delays in Queens after a person was hit by a train on Tuesday morning.

According to the MTA, an unauthorized person was hit by a train at the 63 Dr – Rego Park station just before 9 a.m. on July 7. While emergency teams are responding to the incident, there will be delays on the E, F, M and R trains in Queens and Manhattan.

According to police, at 8:21 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call regarding a person struck by a train at the station. Authorities say that the victim may have been walking on the track or suffering an episode of crisis prior to being hit, though it is not immediately clear at this time.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital and is in police custody, according to the NYPD.