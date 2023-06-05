Crook fires gun through window of Tribeca 7-Eleven after shoplift: cops

Cops are looking for the crook they say fired a gun through the window of a Tribeca convenience store after shoplifting from it.

According to police, an unidentified man swiped from a 7-Eleven near Church Street and Park Place at around 4:57 a.m. on June 4. When the suspect attempted to leave the store, he was confronted by employees, at which point cops say he discharged a firearm through the store’s window.

The alleged gunman fled on foot into the World Trade Center PATH train station, cops said.

This appears to be the first reported shooting in Manhattan’s 1st Precinct this year, according to Police Department data. As of May 14, when the most recent data is available, there were no reported shooting incidents in the precinct encompassing the World Trade Center, SOHO, Tribeca and Wall Street.

